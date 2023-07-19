Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.28

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 126713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Talon Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.80 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$234.06 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 11.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

