Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 26,502 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $66,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806,828 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,417,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,430,000 after acquiring an additional 936,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,306,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.54. 1,133,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,019. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $227.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

