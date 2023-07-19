Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon Sells 36,398 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) Director William H. Lyon sold 36,398 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,892,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TMHC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.66. The company had a trading volume of 810,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,120. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.73. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $52.09.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.31.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

