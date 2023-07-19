Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon Sells 36,398 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) Director William H. Lyon sold 36,398 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,892,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance
Shares of TMHC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.66. The company had a trading volume of 810,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,120. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.73. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $52.09.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.31.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
