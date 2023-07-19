Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Trading 6.7% Higher

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.89 and last traded at $14.89. 1,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 2,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.
Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
