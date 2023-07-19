Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $8.10. 1,000,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,377,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $918.57 million, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -139.62%.

Institutional Trading of Telephone and Data Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 625.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

