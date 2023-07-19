Tenret Co LLC Acquires 2,207 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Tenret Co LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Tenret Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after buying an additional 11,947,873 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935,497 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.58 and its 200-day moving average is $73.32. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1844 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.