Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tesla Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, reaching $291.26. 131,196,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,434,438. Tesla has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company has a market capitalization of $923.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.28, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.63 and a 200 day moving average of $194.74.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Tesla by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,254,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $332,773,000 after buying an additional 853,071 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.92.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

