Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.50.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $183.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,684,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.51.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

