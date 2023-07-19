Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 6,145 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 112.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $801.00.

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total value of $2,022,846.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,084.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,478.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,846.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,084.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $795.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $811.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $756.97 and its 200 day moving average is $724.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

