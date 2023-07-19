Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 26,298 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,298 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 566.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 47,554 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PNC opened at $130.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.35 and its 200 day moving average is $135.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $176.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

