Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $16.80 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,561 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB opened at $193.00 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.18. The stock has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

