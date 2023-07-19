Tezos Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00002777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $787.09 million and $17.34 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tezos has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002133 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000945 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002421 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000996 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 966,783,693 coins and its circulating supply is 945,616,249 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.