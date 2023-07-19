Tezos Trading Up 3.1% This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00002833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $803.28 million and approximately $17.18 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000945 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002337 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 966,845,921 coins and its circulating supply is 945,678,478 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

