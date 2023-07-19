The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.00

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.94.

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

