The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Short Interest Update

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 3,506,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24,200.0 days.
The Star Entertainment Group Stock Performance
Shares of EHGRF remained flat at $0.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. The Star Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.00.
About The Star Entertainment Group
