The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Short Interest Update

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 3,506,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24,200.0 days.

The Star Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of EHGRF remained flat at $0.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. The Star Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Get The Star Entertainment Group alerts:

About The Star Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for The Star Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Star Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.