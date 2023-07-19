The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,388 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,484,341,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,796,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,734,653,000 after buying an additional 21,501,478 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $98,421,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,201,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,610 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TD stock opened at $64.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.42. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The company has a market capitalization of $118.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.709 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.83.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

