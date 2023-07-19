Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 81,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,127,000 after purchasing an additional 26,043 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $595.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.29.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $523.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.21. The firm has a market cap of $201.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

