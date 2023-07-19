Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.93

Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.93 and last traded at $27.72, with a volume of 280633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $939.67 million, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.89 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Thermon Group by 134.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

