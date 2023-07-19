Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 3.8% Higher This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 19th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $254.41 million and approximately $8.39 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00046874 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030721 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013603 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,214,442,641 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

