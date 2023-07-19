Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $242.28 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $242.28 million and approximately $8.52 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Threshold has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,847,515,135.004223 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0240839 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $11,373,712.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

