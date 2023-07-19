Toncoin (TON) Price Hits $1.36

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and approximately $26.23 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00004547 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017288 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00021292 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014200 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,954.09 or 0.99999236 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.39036525 USD and is up 3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $14,245,353.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

