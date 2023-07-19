Toncoin Trading 2.1% Higher This Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $4.65 billion and approximately $21.65 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00004541 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017259 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00021376 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014100 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,005.95 or 0.99992447 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.39036525 USD and is up 3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $14,245,353.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

