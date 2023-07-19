Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $927.57

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 927.57 ($12.13) and traded as low as GBX 890.20 ($11.64). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 895 ($11.70), with a volume of 7,431 shares traded.

Tracsis Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £273.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,125.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 918.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 926.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Tracsis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset visualisation and digital railway.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.