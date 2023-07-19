Trainline (LON:TRN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 253.80 ($3.32) and last traded at GBX 258 ($3.37). 390,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 765,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.40).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Trainline Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 264.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 264.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,099.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trainline

Trainline Company Profile

In other Trainline news, insider Rakhi Goss-Custard purchased 8,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £24,986.32 ($32,670.40). Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdome and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

