Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 816.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,789 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,124,000 after acquiring an additional 115,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,026,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,707,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,061,000 after purchasing an additional 471,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,515,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,768,000 after purchasing an additional 28,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $199.20 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $127.57 and a 12 month high of $199.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.57. The company has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.25.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,677. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

