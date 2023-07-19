Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Shares Up 1.3%

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 40.89 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.52). 24,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 87,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.52).

Tribal Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.08. The firm has a market cap of £84.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,840.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Tribal Group Company Profile

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, other Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES).

