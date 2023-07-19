Truadvice LLC Acquires New Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 398,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after buying an additional 21,235 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $591,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

NYSEARCA JHEM opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.76. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $20.97 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.3383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

