Truadvice LLC Buys New Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,644 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after purchasing an additional 450,250 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Raymond James lifted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.22.

Salesforce stock opened at $227.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $232.20. The stock has a market cap of $221.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 599.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total transaction of $3,432,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,431,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,760,436,650.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 955,748 shares of company stock worth $202,303,032. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

