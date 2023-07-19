Truadvice LLC Buys New Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,367,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 315.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,866,000 after acquiring an additional 370,589 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $77,880,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $77,549,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,380,000 after acquiring an additional 269,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.3 %

WST stock opened at $384.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.59. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $389.39.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on WST shares. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

