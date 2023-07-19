Truadvice LLC Purchases Shares of 18,683 First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Truadvice LLC owned about 0.22% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTHI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTHI opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $213.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.