Truadvice LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,960 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,087,000 after buying an additional 495,127 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 594.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,574,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,327,000 after buying an additional 12,474,796 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,412,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,947,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,131,000 after buying an additional 63,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,002,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,698,000 after buying an additional 226,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $53.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.642 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.65%.

CM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

