Truadvice LLC Takes $291,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Aflac by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Aflac Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $70.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average is $67.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,649,767. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

