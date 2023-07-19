TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.69.

TrueCar Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRUE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.39. 136,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,399. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.39. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TrueCar ( NASDAQ:TRUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 81.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the first quarter worth approximately $16,067,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,007,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TrueCar by 867.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 495,972 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TrueCar by 16.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after buying an additional 403,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

