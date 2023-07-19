Truist Financial Boosts FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $295.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $245.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FLT. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.38.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $259.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $263.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.