Truist Financial Increases Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target to $24.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73.

Institutional Trading of Green Dot

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $412.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.33 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 13.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. CWM LLC raised its position in Green Dot by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Green Dot by 543.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.