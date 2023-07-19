Truist Financial Raises AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target to $68.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.62% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AIR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AAR from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.
AAR Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of AIR stock opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Institutional Trading of AAR
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.
About AAR
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AAR
- Canoo Blasts Higher on DOD, NASA News…Is a Big Squeeze Ahead?
- ZScaler Is On The Brink Of Reversal
- Analyst Upgrade Drives Uber To 2-Year High, Despite Court Ruling
- These Two Crypto Stocks Are Up Over 400% YTD
- Celsius Winning Energy Drink Race, Outpacing Rival Monster
Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.