Truist Financial Raises AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target to $68.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AIR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AAR from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

AAR Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of AIR stock opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of AAR

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. AAR had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

