Truist Financial Trims Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Target Price to $27.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Nevro Stock Down 0.0 %

NVRO stock opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $880.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,459.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Nevro has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nevro

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.35 million. Nevro had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $171,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,694.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 15.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Nevro by 171.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after acquiring an additional 568,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Nevro by 4.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

Further Reading

