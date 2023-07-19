Tucows (TSE:TC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $39.27

Shares of Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.27 and traded as low as C$39.20. Tucows shares last traded at C$39.89, with a volume of 6,224 shares traded.

Tucows Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 476.48, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$428.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.14.

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 44.83%. The business had revenue of C$108.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

