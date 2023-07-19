Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Given New $412.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.93.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $422.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.13. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $425.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $471.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total transaction of $1,135,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total value of $1,861,006.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total value of $1,135,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,153.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,230 shares of company stock worth $12,830,829 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 23.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 242,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,145,000 after acquiring an additional 45,362 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

