U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 132.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Citigroup lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of USB traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.23. 10,975,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,692,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.