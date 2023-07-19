U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Trading 5.9% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $38.87 and last traded at $38.72. Approximately 19,818,492 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 14,765,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

Several research firms have commented on USB. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.37.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,475,000 after buying an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,888 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

