Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Sells 100,000 Shares

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dara Khosrowshahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,148,875.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.12. 21,923,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,045,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,754.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,808,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $242,556,000 after buying an additional 9,955,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $178,126,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

