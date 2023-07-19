Udine Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.28 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 2.0% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,704,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,989,000 after purchasing an additional 545,595 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 24,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 149,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.1 %

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,135,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,142,502. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.63. The company has a market cap of $119.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.