Udine Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,237 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. InMode makes up 2.5% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Udine Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of InMode worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 9,263.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in InMode by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INMD. Barclays increased their price target on InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on InMode in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of InMode stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,125. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 2.09. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $46.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $106.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.80 million. InMode had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 36.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

