Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Short Interest Up 22.0% in June

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the June 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 657,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $27,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,138.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $27,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,138.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,765 shares of company stock worth $416,366 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 141,945 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.87.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.75%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
