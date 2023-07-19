Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Short Interest Up 22.0% in June

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the June 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 657,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $27,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,138.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,744 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,737,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,765 shares of company stock worth $416,366 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 141,945 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

RARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.75%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

