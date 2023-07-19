Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Trimmed by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,261,886,000 after purchasing an additional 78,511 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 883,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,276,498,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,563,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,119,786,000 after purchasing an additional 84,447 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $214.02. The stock had a trading volume of 606,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,232. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $130.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.37.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $247.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.70.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

