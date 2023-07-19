Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,571 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.8% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dillon & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,563,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,119,786,000 after purchasing an additional 84,447 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 140,210 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 29,278 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.31. The stock had a trading volume of 175,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.37.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $247.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.70.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

