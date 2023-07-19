United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-$12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United Airlines also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.00-12.00 EPS.

United Airlines Stock Performance

United Airlines stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.80. 8,572,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,661,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $57.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.72.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts have commented on UAL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.20.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 101.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 544.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 151.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.