United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Melius started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $185.44. The stock had a trading volume of 465,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,352. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The stock has a market cap of $159.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

