UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. 118,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,025,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TIGR. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of UP Fintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $7.67 to $6.32 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

UP Fintech Stock Up 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $529.04 million, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UP Fintech

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.65%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the first quarter worth $42,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 54.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

